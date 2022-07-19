On trip to Iran, Vladimir Putin wants to show the world "he still has some friends": foreign policy expert Vladimir Putin landed in Tehran, Iran Tuesday, where he's set to meet with the presidents of Iran and Turkey. Michael O'Hanlon, Senior Fellow and Director of Research for the Foreign Policy Program at the Brookings Institute, spoke with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers about what to expect from these meetings, the possibility Iran is giving Russia armed drones and the differing accounts of President Biden's conversation with Saudi Arabia's crown prince.