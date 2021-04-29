Live

On tour with the Vatican's keyholder

The Vatican Museum is one of the busiest tourist sites on Earth, but after hours, one man has much of it to himself. The "Clavigero," or keyholder, and his team is responsible for opening 300 doors every morning, and Seth Doane got an inside look.
