Live

Watch CBSN Live

On this day: Nelson Mandela released from prison

On February 11th, 1990, Nelson Mandela marched the streets of Cape Town, South Africa after 27 years behind bars. CBS News' Bob Simon reported on the historic moment. Watch "CBS Evening News" coverage from that day.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.