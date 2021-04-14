Live

Watch CBSN Live

On The Trail: Mammoth Cave National Park

Conor Knighton continues a year-long celebration of National Park Service's 100th birthday with a trip underground, to Mammoth Cave National Park, Kentucky's massive cave system with an unusual history.
