"On the Road with Steve Hartman: Dear Dad" Steve Hartman hosts a special 30-minute episode, featuring stories that celebrate dads and paternal figures everywhere. In "On The Road: Dear Dad," Hartman introduces us to a group of dads who stopped violence at a Louisiana high school; a college football player who had a special surprise for his dad; a teacher who stepped into the role of dad when a student needed him the most, and more.