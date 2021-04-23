Live

Watch CBSN Live

"On the Road to Somewhere": Back in BlackBerry

CBS News' Major Garrett is back on the road as he follows Donald Trump's campaign. In this edition of "On the Road to Somewhere," or #OTRTS, Major is spending a lot of time on his very controversial BlackBerry.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.