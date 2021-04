On the hunt to get rid of Florida's invasive pythons The hunt is on in the Florida Everglades for Burmese pythons, an out-of-control snake species. They’re not venomous, but they are big, strong and deadly. They also threaten the Everglades ecosystem. To help remove them, hundreds of people are taking part in the month-long "python challenge" with a top prize of $5,000. Mark Strassmann reports.