On the ground at Andersen Air Force Base in Guam President Trump's warning not to attack Guam is backed up by plenty of firepower. American B-1 bombers, based at Andersen Air Force Base in Guam, regularly fly over the Korean peninsula and would be used in a potential conflict. Vladimir Duthiers spent time at the base for "CBSN: On Assignment," which airs Monday, August 14, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and CBSN.