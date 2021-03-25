Live

Watch CBSN Live

On California lawns, green is out and brown is in

As Californians struggle with one of the worst droughts in their history, the landscape of the state is changing. And increasingly, in lawns and backyards, homeowners are choosing a new look: brown. Teri Okita reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.