On Broadway: Josh Groban In a studio on New York's 42nd Street, the cast of the new musical adapted from Tolstoy's "War and Peace" rehearses for opening night. Twenty-four members of this production will be making their Broadway debuts, including the leading man, Josh Groban. "I'm coming from another world," the 35-year-old singer told Anthony Mason, "and I wanted to make sure that it was known, right off the bat, that I was coming to this world with the maximum amount of respect for it."