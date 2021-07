On board the USS Ross during military drills in the Black Sea as Russian Navy monitors CBS News had access to a U.S. military exercise in the Black Sea, the scene of a confrontation between the Russian military and a British warship just days before. Holly Williams was on board USS Ross for a live-fire military exercise with 28 U.S. allies as Russia watched on, four Russian ships took it in turns to shadow the USS Ross, and Russian fighter jets repeatedly circled nearby.