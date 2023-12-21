Watch CBS News

On board an emergency evacuation flight from Gaza

The United Arab Emirates has pledged to evacuate up to 1,000 injured children and 1,000 cancer patients from Gaza by plane. CBS News foreign correspondent Imtiaz Tyab spoke with some passengers as they boarded a recent mercy flight.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.