On 2-year mark of war, Ukraine finds itself outgunned and outnumbered Two years on from Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukraine is still under attack, and again against the ropes. At an airfield outside of Kyiv Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued a rallying cry reminiscent of that defiant selfie on the streets of the capital in the first days of the invasion. Charlie D'Agata has the latest.