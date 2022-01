States battle COVID-19 as Omicron variant spreads across U.S. CBS News correspondent Mark Strassmann reports on the continuing spread of the Omicron variant across the U.S. and the many ways in which rising infections are impacting Americans. Then, CBSN's Lana Zak sits down with Dr. Stanley Perlman from the University of Iowa to further discuss the Omicron variant in relation to testing shortages, masking procedures, quarantining rules and more.