CBS News App
Gift Guide 2021
CBSN Live Stream
CBS Newsletters
CBS News Full Episodes
COVID Pandemic
CBS Village
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Biden to offer half a billion at-home COVID tests as Omicron surges
Kamala Harris on possible sanctions against Russia over Ukraine
Pentagon says about 100 service members engaged in extremist activity in 2021
Bitcoin has its own 1% who control outsized share of wealth
Biden had close contact with official who tested positive for COVID
U.S. to close border wall gaps and clean up Trump-era work sites
SpaceX launches supplies and holiday presents for space station crew
Trump sues NY Attorney General Letitia James, seeking to end probe
These are the accusers who testified at Ghislaine Maxwell's trial
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Search
Search
Login
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Omicron variant grows to 73% of COVID-19 cases as holiday travel and demand for testing ramp up
COVID testing scarce as Omicron variant soars
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On