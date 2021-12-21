Live

Omicron threat grows ahead of holidays

The Omicron variant is spreading faster than any previous coronavirus strain by far. More than 250,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the U.S. on Monday, the highest level since September. Nancy Chen has the latest.
