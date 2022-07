Omicron subvariants fuel a new wave of COVID-19 infections across the U.S. Subvariants of the Omicron strain and an uptick in summer travel and gatherings is fueling a new wave of COVID-19 infections. And as monkeypox cases also rise, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that high risk individuals get that vaccine. Dr. Celine Gounder, editor-at-large for public health at Kaiser Health News and an infectious disease specialist, joins “CBS News Mornings” to discuss.