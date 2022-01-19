Biden administration offers free at-home COVID tests amid Omicron wave Some Americans were able to order free at-home COVID-19 tests Tuesday, one day before the government's official website was set to roll out. The Omicron-driven surge continued to rage in parts of the country, while some early hot spots are seeing a decline in cases. CBS news national correspondent Manuel Bojorquez reports on the recent spike in cases nationwide. Then, Dr. Ben Weston, an associate professor in the department of emergency medicine at the Medical College of Wisconsin, joins CBSN to discuss the latest.