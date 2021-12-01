White House considering response after first Omicron variant case found in U.S. The White House is preparing to impose more restrictions on travelers coming to the U.S. as the Omicron variant has been identified in California. Plus, conservatives are considering shutting down the government over the Biden administration's vaccine mandate. CBS News congressional correspondent Kris Van Cleave and Politico national political correspondent Meridith McGraw join CBSN "Red and Blue" anchor Tanya Rivero with the latest.