Omicron becomes dominant strain of coronavirus in the U.S. ahead of holidays Omicron has become the nation's most dominant strain of COVID-19 in a matter of weeks, prompting the Biden administration to announce Tuesday additional action to curb its spread. CBS News' Natalie Brand has more, and Dr. Len Horovitz, pulmonary specialist at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City, joins CBSN to discuss how the Omicron variant is affecting American's plans ahead of the holidays.