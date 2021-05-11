Live

Watch CBSN Live

Omarosa says "we would be begging" for Trump if Pence became president

Former White House aide Omarosa Manigault returned to CBS' "Celebrity Big Brother" after being hospitalized over the weekend. In the latest episode, Manigault took aim at Vice President Mike Pence, saying, "We would be begging for days of Trump back if Pence became president, that's all I'm saying. He's extreme. I'm Christian. I love Jesus, but he thinks Jesus tells him to say things. And I'm like, Jesus ain't say that. He's scary."
