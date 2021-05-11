Olympic swimmer Ariana Kukors speaks out on alleged sexual abuse by former coach Olympic swimmer Ariana Kukors is speaking out about alleged sexual abuse she suffered from former Team USA coach Sean Hutchison. She told police Hutchison sexually abused her and took thousands of nude photos of her while she was a minor. In a statement, Hutchison denied having "any sexual or romantic relationship with her before she was old enough to legally make those decisions for herself." Kukors and her attorney, Robert Allard, join "CBS This Morning" to share her story in order to "prevent this from happening to the next person who is trying to chase their dreams."