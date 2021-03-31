Live

Watch CBSN Live

Olivia Munn, Daniel Dae Kim on anti-Asian bias

CBSN’s Elaine Quijano discusses bias against Asian Americans with actors Olivia Munn and Daniel Dae Kim, Stop AAPI Hate co-founder Russell Jeung, Rise founder and CEO Amanda Nguyen, and chef Melissa King.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.