Older and younger millennials talk stereotypes Millennials, born between the early '80s and mid-'90s, make up the largest living generation, bigger than Baby Boomers and Generation X. Their money, their attention and their votes are all in demand. But identifying millennials is complicated by a divide within the generation, with their formative years split by the financial crisis, smart phones and social media. Bianna Golodryga met some millennials to get their reactions to stereotypes about them. Refinery29 chief content officer Amy Emmerich also joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the generation.