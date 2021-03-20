Live

Oklahoma to investigate botched execution

Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin is demanding a review of the state's execution procedures after the first inmate injected with a new mix of lethal drugs died of a heart attack 40 minutes after the procedure started. Norah O'Donnell reports.
