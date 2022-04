Oklahoma governor signs bill banning nearly all abortions Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt signed into law a bill that would ban nearly all abortions, with no exceptions for rape or incest. It also makes performing the procedure a felony offense. CBS News Washington reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns joined Vladmir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green to discuss the potential political fallout and the Supreme Court's upcoming decision that could weaken or overturn Roe v. Wade.