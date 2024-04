A look at the impact of O.J. Simpson's Los Angeles murder trial The world was transfixed by O.J. Simpson's 1994 double murder trial, where he was charged with the slayings of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ronald Goldman. Laurie Levenson, Loyola Law School professor, joins CBS News with a look at the trial. Plus, CBS News' Carter Evans has more on the case's impact on the city of Los Angeles.