O.J. Simpson's death reignites discussions on his complicated legacy

O.J. Simpson, the former football star and central figure of a sensational 1995 murder trial, passed away from prostate cancer. Simpson was found not guilty of killing his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman. The charges, the trial and the verdict exposed a dramatic divide among Americans along racial and cultural lines. Bill Rhoden, a columnist for ESPN's "Andscape" who covered Simpson for decades, talks to "CBS Mornings" about Simpson's complicated legacy.
