Live

Watch CBSN Live

Oil pipeline break dumps crude on Calif. beach

The Coast Guard says an abandoned oil pipeline has leaked a 4-mile wide slick onto a beach north of Santa Barbara, California. CBSN's Jeff Glor spoke with a KCBS chopper crew about what they were seeing Tuesday evening.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.