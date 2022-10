Oil cartel OPEC+ plans to cut production quotas by 2 million barrels per day Prices of gas are expected to increase in the United States and around the world after the international oil cartel OPEC+ announced its plan to cut production quoats by 2 million barrels a day starting next month. The U.S. accuses OPEC of doing this, in part, to help Russia amid its conflict with Ukraine. Errol Barnett reports.