Ohio voters reject Issue 1 in major victory for abortion rights backers

Ohio voters on Tuesday definitively rejected a closely watched proposal known as Issue 1 that would've made it more difficult to amend the state constitution, delivering a crucial victory to pro-abortion rights supporters ahead of a November vote on enshrining reproductive rights in the Ohio Constitution. The Associated Press projects the proposed constitutional amendment failed to garner the majority support it needed to pass.
