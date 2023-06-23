After Ohio train derailment, fire chief says he had 13 minutes to decide to burn toxic chemicals The NTSB is holding its second day of hearings over February's train derailment in Ohio. East Palestine's fire chief says he had only a 13-minute window to decide whether to carry out the controlled burn of toxic chemicals to help prevent a possible explosion. Half of the town's 5,000 residents were forced to evacuate. Ian Duncan, transportation reporter for the Washington Post, joins CBS News with more.