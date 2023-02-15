Ohio train derailment raises concerns over safety of water and food supplies
Local residents in East Palestine, Ohio, are concerned about returning to their homes after the train derailment accident that sent chemicals into nearby water sources. CBS News' Lilia Luciano reports, and then Dr. Lynn Goldman of George Washington University joined CBS News' Anne-Marie Green and Shanelle Kaul to discuss the environmental impact and what residents should do if they are experiencing effects from the accident.