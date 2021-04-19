Live

Ohio town's civic pride comes in a giant basket

Several cities across the nation have signature landmarks that represent their city. Newark, Ohio has its own, and may be the most unique out of the bunch. Jane Pauley has report on the Longaberger Basket Building and why it's up for sale.
