Local Matters: 2 special election primaries underway in Ohio Voters in Ohio are heading to the polls to cast their ballots in a pair of special election primaries Tuesday. The top contenders in the Democratic primary in the state's 11th Congressional District are Nina Turner and Shontel Brown. In the heavily-Republican 15th Congressional District, coal lobbyist Mike Carey has the backing from former President Trump. Andrew Tobias, a statehouse reporter for Cleveland.com, joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" host Elaine Quijano with his analysis.