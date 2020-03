Ohio siblings cheer up quarantined neighbor Two young Ohio siblings tasked with keeping up their cello practice while socially distancing decided to use their music to help a self-quarantined neighbor. A video of Taran and Calliope Tien went viral when they dressed in concert clothes and played their instruments outside of their 78-year-old neighbor’s house. Vladimir Duthiers spoke to the siblings and their mother about their good deed as America buckles down to its new normal.