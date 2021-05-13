Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan on why House GOP ousted Congresswoman Liz Cheney from leadership House Republicans voted Wednesday to remove Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney from her leadership position, after she slammed former President Donald Trump and her colleagues for promoting baseless claims of election fraud. Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, a prominent Trump ally, spoke with Chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett to discuss the vote, whether Cheney was "canceled," and whether the former president will run for office again.