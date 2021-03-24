Live

Ohio prisoners train puppies as service dogs

An Ohio program called Working Animals Giving Service, or WAGS, allows prison inmates to train puppies to become service dogs. Cleveland affiliate WOIO shows how one of the young animals holds an extra significance to one area family.
