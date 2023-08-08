Ohio holding special election with abortion center stage Ohio voters are going to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in a closely watched special election that could have a major impact on abortion rights in the state. In November, voters will decide if Ohio's constitution should include protections for abortion access. Under current law, changing the constitution requires support from a simple majority of 50% plus one vote. But, the Republican-led legislature set up Tuesday's special election to raise that threshold to 60%. CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns has more.