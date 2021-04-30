Ohio Gov. John Kasich on "Two Paths," 2016 race and unity Ohio Gov. John Kasich served in Congress during a government shutdown in 1995. He was the last Republican standing against Donald Trump in the Republican primary race in 2016, where he delivered a speech during his campaign called "Two Paths" to differentiate himself from his opponents. That speech inspired the title of the governor's new book, "Two Paths: America Divided or United." Kasich joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the state of U.S. politics.