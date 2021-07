Local Matters: Ohio gears up for congressional special election Nina Turner and Shontel Brown are in a close race for Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge's congressional seat. Both candidates have backing from prominent Democrats. Meanwhile, there's a crowded field in the race for retiring senator Rob Portman's seat. Karen Kasler, statehouse bureau chief for Ohio Public Radio and TV, joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" host Elaine Quijano with her insight.