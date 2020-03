Ohio chef gives ex-convicts a second chance Chef and restauranteur Brandon Chrostowski received the "Silver Plate" award in March, an honor he now shares with Wolfgang Puck, Danny Meyer and other luminaries. But Chrostowski's operation is a little different, with kitchens staffed by ex-cons. Jeff Glor talks to the visionary chef about his mission to give others the second chance in life he says he was granted years ago.