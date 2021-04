Ohio attorney general: Worst heroin epidemic I've ever seen Heroin use in the past decade jumped more than 60 percent. The users are men and women across all incomes, and heroin-related overdoses have nearly quadrupled. During a "60 Minutes" report, Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine showed correspondent Bill Whitaker how heroin is gripping his state, from rural towns to wealthy suburbs. DeWine joins “CBS This Morning" to discuss heroin's impact.