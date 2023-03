Officials: Russia at site of U.S. drone wreckage in Black Sea U.S. officials say Russia is at the site of a downed U.S. drone in the Black Sea, but all sensitive intelligence was wiped out by the U.S. military. A Russian fighter jet collided with the drone last week. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with his Russian counterpart in a rare phone call, but said the U.S. will continue to fly and operate wherever international law allows. Weijia Jiang reports from the White House.