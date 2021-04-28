Live

Watch CBSN Live

Officials investigate hazing incident involving peanut butter

Officials in Michigan are investigating an alleged hazing incident after a 19-year-old with a severe peanut allergy said he had peanut butter smeared on his face at a fraternity. CBSN's Errol Barnett has the story.
