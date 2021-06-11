Officials fear rising adult migrant deaths amid border influx Agents at the U.S.-Mexico border are anticipating a potentially deadly summer for adult migrants. According to a report from the Washington Post, migrants traveling north are taking treacherous routes in extreme heat. Nick Miroff, a Washington Post reporter covering immigration enforcement and the Department of Homeland Security, joined CBSN to discuss why migrants are making the journey to the southern border and what Customs and Border Protection agents are doing to prepare.