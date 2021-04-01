Live

Watch CBSN Live

Official kickoff of 2016 presidential campaign

Sen. Ted Cruz became the first Republican candidate to enter the presidential race. Wall Street Journal columnist and CBS News contributor Peggy Noonan joins "CBS This Morning" to weigh in on what it means for the election.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.