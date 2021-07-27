Officers recount terror of Capitol riot at first House select committee hearing At a hearing Tuesday, lawmakers listened to emotional testimony from four police officers who defended the U.S. Capitol from rioters on January 6. CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with details from the hearing, and why former Trump administration officials could be called on to testify. Later, CBSN Washington reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns, USA Today White House correspondent Courtney Subramanian and Politico White House correspondent Daniel Lippman discuss the reaction on Capitol Hill, and the latest on infrastructure talks.