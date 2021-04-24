Live

Officer charged in Philando Castile shooting

A Minnesota police officer is facing second-degree manslaughter charges for the shooting death of Philando Castile at a traffic stop in July. CBS News correspondent Jamie Yuccas joins CBSN with more on what's next in the case.
