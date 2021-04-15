Live

Officer body slams female student in Texas

Dramatic video has surfaced showing a San Antonio, Texas, police officer slamming a female student to the ground after she allegedly got into an argument with another student. CBSN's DeMarco Morgan has the latest details and video.
